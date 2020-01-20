Section of Antrim Road to be closed overnight

Motorists are advised a temporary lane closure will be in operation throughout the night on the Antrim Road in Newtownabbey.

The lane closure will be in operation from Hazelwood Park to 75m south of Hazelwood Park.

The closure will commence at 7pm tonight (Monday, January 20). The road will reopen to traffic at 6am on Tuesday, January 21.

A Department of Infrastructure spokesperson said: “The carriageway will be closed overnight for Virgin Media Connection (Road Crossing).”

The work is being carried out by a private contractor.

Motorists are advised to expect a delay of up to five minutes.