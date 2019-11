Motorists are advised that a section of the Hightown Road is set to be closed for works this afternoon.

A lane closure will operate from Rural Gardens to Harmin Park.

The closure will start at 2.30pm. The carriageway is set to be fully opened again at 4pm.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “Closure is required off-peak only for NIW Works. A two-way light set up. The work will be carried out by NI Water contractor. Motorists are advised to expect a delay of up to five minutes.”