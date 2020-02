A temporary lane closure will be in operation on the Upper Road in Greenisland during a period of works.

The closure will run from the Farmlodge/Upper Road junction to the Whitethorn/Upper Road junction.

The lane will be closed daily from 9.30am on Wednesday, February 19 until 4.30pm on Friday, March 6.

The closure is required for a street lighting upgrade.

Motorists are advised to expect a delay of less than five minutes.