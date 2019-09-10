Section of M5 to be closed to traffic

Motorists are advised to expect possible delays due to a temporary lane closure on a section of the M5 Motorway tonight.

The closure on lane 2 of the M5 northbound will commence at 11pm on Tuesday, September 10. The programme of works will be completed by 6am on Thursday, September 12.

Road closed

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “There will be a temporary lane closure at M5 Motorway Northbound Lane 2 from the M2 foreshore to Rush Park Roundabout.

“The closure is required for routine maintenance.”

The works are being carried out by DfI Roads Contractors.

Road users should expect a delay of up to five minutes.