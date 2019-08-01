Section of motorway in Newtownabbey to be closed for works

There will be an overnight temporary road closure on the M5 Motorway northbound from the M2 foreshore to Rush Park Roundabout.

The section of carriageway will be closed from 11pm tonight (Thursday) until 6am on Friday, August 2.

A Department for Infrastructure said: “The closure is required overnight for DBFO1 major maintenance. Alternative route: M2 northbound Junction 2 off slip, Shore Road, Rush Park Roundabout.”

The work is being conducted by DfI roads contractors. Road users are advised to expect delays of up to five minutes.