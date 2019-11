Motorists are being advised that the Shore Road in Newtownabbey is to remain closed for a number of hours following a road traffic collision.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “The A2 Shore Road is closed in both directions between Station Road and Rushpark. There are long delays on all approaches and drivers should seek an alternative route.

“This closure is likely to be in place to mid afternoon at the earliest.”

There are no further details at this time.