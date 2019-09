Motorists are advised that an earlier road traffic collision on the A8 carriageway has been cleared.

Police had attended the incident after a lorry hit the safety fencing.

The collision occurred on the A8. Pic by Google.

Providing an update, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “An earlier collision on the A8 Ballynure by pass (Larne bound lane) has now been removed. Traffic is getting back to normal again in the area.”