A section of The Square in Ballyclare will be closed to traffic tonight for sewer repairs.

One lane will be closed to road users from The Square junction with Main Street to 80m from the Doagh Road junction.

The closure is set to start at 6.30pm and run until 11.30pm on June 11.

Motorists are advised to expect a delay of less than five minutes.

A spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure said that no alternative route is required as it is a lane closure on a one way system.