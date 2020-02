Translink has advised commuters of potential travel disruption after a passenger fell ill on a rail service in east Antrim this afternoon.

Commenting on the incident, a spokesperson for Northern Ireland Railways (NIR) said: “Please be advised the 3.45pm train from Great Victoria Street to Larne has been delayed at Carrickfergus due to a passenger taking ill on-board.

“We will update when we have more details of delay time.”

There are no further details at this time.