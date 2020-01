A train fault is causing travel disruption for commuter in east Antrim.

Detailing the issue, a Northern Ireland Railways (NIR) spokesperson said: “Due to a train fault, there are some delays and possible disruption on the Larne line.

“The 3.15pm Great Victoria Street to Larne Town service due at 4.17pm has been previously delayed and is now 16 minutes late from Whitehead. This is due to a train fault.”