Train services between Whitehead and Larne Harbour suspended this Sunday (February 23)

Translink is reminding passengers the first of two closures on a stretch of the Larne railway line to facilitate commissioning of new signalling will take place this Sunday (February 23).

Train services will be suspended between Whitehead and Larne Harbour.

Substitution bus services will operate between Larne Harbour Train Station and Whitehead Train Station, meeting trains at Whitehead and calling at Larne Town, Glynn, Magheramorne and Ballycarry stations.

Passengers are advised to arrive at the relevant station 15-20 minutes earlier in order to allow prompt departure of the bus substitution service.

The same arrangements will be in place for a second closure on Sunday, March 1.

Details on bus substitutions can be found online at www.translink.co.uk or from the Translink Contact Centre on 028 9066 6630.