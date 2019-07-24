Translink ‘developing options’ for Jordanstown footbridge

Translink has confirmed it is developing options for the creation of a pedestrian footbridge at Jordanstown level crossing.

The public transport provider was commenting after calls by commuters and elected representatives for the provision of such infrastructure.

In a statement, a Translink spokesperson said: “Translink are developing options for the provision of a pedestrian footbridge at Jordanstown level crossing which would require the acquisition of third party lands.

“However, capital funding is not confirmed and as such, timelines cannot be confirmed at this stage.”

A spokesperson for the East Antrim DUP branch, said: “Local residents in Jordanstown have been in touch with a number of DUP representatives regarding the need for a pedestrian footbridge at Jordanstown Railway Station.

“Translink have now confirmed to us that they are developing options for the provision of this bridge which it is hoped, subject to funding, will be installed in due course.”