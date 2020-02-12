Vehicles stuck in snow in east Antrim

A number of motorists are currently struggling due to the wintry weather conditions in the Glenarm area.

The Times understands a number of vehicles are stuck in snow in the Feystown area of Glenarm.

Speaking to the Times, one resident said: “There are currently around five cars stuck in the snow on the Standing Stone Road.

“Residents with 4x4 cars are trying to help other motorists at the minute.”

Police are urging road users to drive with care.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Obviously with the weather overnight the roads can be quite slippy today. Please allow extra time for your journey and take care on the roads.”