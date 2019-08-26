Witnesses sought after Newtownabbey collision

Police have issued an appeal for information following a three-vehicle road traffic collision in Newtownabbey.

The Times understands the incident occurred at the junction/traffic lights of the Doagh Road and Old Carrick Road at approximately 6pm on Tuesday, August 20, but details have only been made public by the police.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Did you witness this crash? Do you have dash cam footage? If so, contact police on 101, quoting reference 1570 of 20/8/19.

“This was a busy time of the day with a lot of commuters using this route. We’d appreciate hearing from anyone who witnessed this occurring, but wasn’t able to stop.”