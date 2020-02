Police are investigating a road traffic collision in the Shore Road area of Newtownabbey.

Officers attended a report of a collision outside Dunelm at approximately 7.30pm on Friday, February 21.

Shore Road. Pic by Google.

Appealing for information, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for any witnesses to assist in clarifying what has occurred.

“If you can shed any light on the incident, please contact police on 101 and quote incident number 1653 of 21/02/20.”