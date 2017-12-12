Traffic: Police advise motorists of treacherous road conditions and road closures

Police have this morning advised motorists to avoid the Cromkill Road in Ballymena after a crash in icy conditions.

A Tweet from @PSNIM&EA said: "The Cromkill Road, Ballymena is closed due to a road traffic collision. Please seek alternative routes."

Earlier, in Co Down, police asked motorists to avoid the Redhill Road in Dromore owing to icy conditions.

A Tweet from @PSNIRoadPolicing, issued this morning, said: "Drivers are urged to avoid the Redhill Road in Dromore due to icy conditions. Please avoid the area and, if possible, seek an alternative route".

They also ask drivers to slow down.

"Due to ice on many of the roads this morning please slow down and drive carefully. Keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you," they add.

In Glengormley, the "Ballyduff Road from Carnmoney Road to Doagh Road has been closed due to icy conditions", according to @TrafficwatchNI.

In a Tweet they also advise that the "Barnish Road, Randalstown from the Lisnevenagh Road to the Craigstown Road and Loughbeg Road, Toome from the Rougery Road to the Largy Road have both been closed due to difficult conditions".

Meanwhile, earlier police asked motorists to avoid the Lisnevenagh Road in Ballymena - the dual carriageway between Ballymena and Antrim.

A Tweet from @RoadPolicing said: "The Lisnevenagh Rd in Ballymena is extremely treacherous due to black ice. Please avoid if possible."