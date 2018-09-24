Training available for young people across region

The Prince’s Trust has teamed up with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council to support young people to learn new skills and train.

With more than one in four young people in the region struggling to find work, The Prince’s Trust Fairbridge programme aims to tackle some of the barriers faced by young people.

The personal development programme for people aged 16-24 aims to show despite facing barriers like unemployment, homelessness, being in care or being in trouble with the law, young people can succeed with the right support.

The pilot programme, which provides group activities and tailored support, is aiming to help young people from across the borough over the next couple of months.

Mayor, Cllr Paul Michael said: “The programme has been instrumental in supporting disadvantaged young people who are educational underachievers and not in employment, education or training (NEET). It has made a real difference to their lives and at Antrim and Newtownabbey Council we’re passionate about supporting all young people into positive outcomes.”

Information sessions will run at the Antrim Forum every Wednesday 1-3pm from September 19 – October 17 with the programme starting on October 22. For more information or to sign up call 0800 842 842.