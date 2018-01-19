Translink invests in new facilities for cyclists

New secure bicycle parking compounds have been unveiled at Lisburn and Holywood train stations as part of Translink’s efforts to improve facilities for cyclists at NI Railways and Ulsterbus stations across Northern Ireland.

The public transport provider’s recently-completed Cycle Shelter Programme has seen a total of 38 new bike shelter/storage facilities created at local rail and bus stations.

The new facilities are designed to cater for the surge in popularity of cycling across Northern Ireland, and will be available to both Translink customers and staff.

In a bid to increase the use of public transport and promote active travel, Translink has installed parking shelters / ‘cycle d’s’ that customers can use free of charge at 36 locations across its bus and rail network. Each shelter has space for 10 bikes.

The secure parking compound at Lisburn Railway Station has space for up to 20 bikes, while the one at Holywood can take up to 30.

It costs £10 for a key fob to use the secure compounds and customers must apply online at www.translink.co.uk/cycleshelters

Commenting on the completion of the programme, Translink Group Chief Executive Chris Conway said: “This is good news for all our customers who want to enjoy an active lifestyle, enabling them to easily integrate both cycling and public transport into their regular journeys.

“Cycling offers a healthy, flexible, inexpensive and environmentally-friendly way to travel for people of all ages. Sixty-five per cent of everyday journeys in Northern Ireland are less than five miles – perfect distances for a leisurely cycle.”

He continued: “Existing cycle facilities are popular, with many at capacity, so this significant development will provide our customers with convenient parking for easy transfer onto the bus or train.

“2018 is also the Year of Infrastructure and we will monitor the success of this pilot scheme with a view to future development to ensure our passenger facilities are as attractive and accessible as possible. We’re now encouraging our customers to use these new bike shelter facilities as part of their daily active travel routine.”

Welcoming the investment in new bike shelters, Gordon Clarke, Sustrans’ Northern Ireland Director said: “This offers the opportunity for people living locally to cycle to train and bus stations across Northern Ireland rather than drive these short distances, thus reducing traffic congestion and pollution. Multi-modal journeys are the future and we would encourage more people to consider this as part of their commute or daily routine. Beyond this we’d like to see investment in safe cycle routes to stations and Park and Ride sites.”

• New bike shelter facilities have been installed at the following Translink locations...

NI Railways: Botanic Railway Station; Larne Railway Station; Whitehead Railway Station; Yorkgate Railway Station; Central Station; Great Victoria Street Railway Station; Portrush Railway Station; York Road Eng. Facility; Carnalea Railway Halt; Castlerock Railway Halt; Cullybackey Railway Halt; Cultra Railway Halt; Ballymena Railway Station; Holywood Railway Halt; Lisburn Railway Station.

Ulsterbus: Ballynahinch Bus Station; Limavady Bus Station; Coleraine Bus Station; Bangor Eng. Workshop; Lisburn Eng. Workshop; Newtownabbey Eng. Workshop; Pennyburn Eng. Workshop; Dungannon Bus Station; Enniskillen Bus Station; Larne Bus Station; Armagh Eng. Workshop; Craigavon Eng. Workshop; Newcastle Bus Station; Newtownards Eng. Workshop; Portaferry Sub-Depot; Europa Bus Station; Foyle Street Bus Station; Strabane Bus Station; Magherafelt Eng. Workshop; Omagh Eng. Workshop; Carrickfergus Sub-Depot.