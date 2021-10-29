Adverse weather delays Ballynure one-way system

Earlier this month the Times reported that work to implement the new one-way system on Ballynure Main Street was set to start tomorrow (Saturday, October 30), with the scheme due to be operational on October 31.

Providing an update to this newspaper today (Friday), a DfI spokesperson said: “Due to recent adverse weather the works have been delayed slightly and the one-way system is now scheduled to become operational on November 7.

“A Variable Message Sign has been erected in Ballynure village to inform the public of the revised start date.”

Main Street, Ballynure. (Pic Google).

When operational, it will run from the junction of Carrickfergus Road and Main Street to Main Street’s junction with the Belfast Road in a clockwise direction.

