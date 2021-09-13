Advice issued to motorists after abandoned car found on M2
Police have issued advice to road users after an abandoned vehicle was located on the hard shoulder of the M2 near Glengormley.
Posting on social media on Saturday (September 11), a PSNI spokesperson said: “If you break down on the motorway, please advise police and put hazard lights on. Roads Policing officers from Steeple discovered this abandoned vehicle on the M2 near Glengormley.
“No hazard lights on and in a very dark part of the motorway. Vehicles left unattended and no notification to police could be removed by police after 30 minutes and the owner/driver having to pay costs for removal and storage.”
