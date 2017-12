Motorists are advised to seek an alternative route following a road traffic collision in Newtownabbey.

A police spokesperson said: “Motorists are asked to avoid the Upper Road, Monkstown due to a two vehicle RTC that has occurred at the junction of Old Carrick Road and Hedgelea. Diversions are in place.”

The Times understands the Air Ambulance has been tasked to the scene.

There are no further details at this time.