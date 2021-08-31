Antrim Road to be closed to facilitate Orange arch removal
Motorists are advised that there will be some travel disruption in the Antrim Road area of Glengormley tonight (Tuesday) due to a road closure.
A section of the carriageway will be closed from 7pm to allow for Carnmoney LOL District’s arch to be taken down.
Detailing the closure, a PSNI spokesperson said: “There will be some traffic disruption tonight from 7pm as the Orange District arch comes down on the Antrim Road, Glengormley.
“The Antrim Road will be closed from the Glen Inn to the Hightown Road junction. Diversions will be in place.”
