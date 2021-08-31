Antrim Road to be closed to facilitate Orange arch removal

A section of the carriageway will be closed from 7pm to allow for Carnmoney LOL District’s arch to be taken down.

Detailing the closure, a PSNI spokesperson said: “There will be some traffic disruption tonight from 7pm as the Orange District arch comes down on the Antrim Road, Glengormley.

“The Antrim Road will be closed from the Glen Inn to the Hightown Road junction. Diversions will be in place.”

A section of the Antrim Road will be closed on August 31. (Pic Google).

