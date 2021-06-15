Antrim Road to be closed tonight
Motorists are advised that a section of the Antrim Road will be closed to traffic for a number of hours this evening (Tuesday).
A PSNI spokesperson said: “The Antrim Road in the centre of Glengormley will be closed this evening (June 15) between 7pm and 9pm.
“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.”
