Ballyclare road closed following collision
Motorists are advised that the Ballyrobert Road is closed in both directions following a road traffic collision.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “The Ballyrobert Road in Ballyclare is closed in both directions following a road traffic collision.
“Diversions are in place at the junctions of Templepatrick Road and Horseshoe Road. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”
There are no further details at this time.
