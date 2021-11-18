Ballyclare road closed for BT Openreach works

Motorists are advised that a section of the Sawmill Road in Ballyclare is closed to facilitate BT Openreach works.

Thursday, 18th November 2021, 11:19 am

The road closure, which commenced this morning (Thursday), is operating from the Ballynashee Road to 51 Sawmill Road.

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “An alternative route is via: Sawmill Road - Trenchhill Road - Lower Ballyboley Road - Braepark Road.”

Road users are advised to expect an estimated delay of over 15 minutes.

A section of the road is closed for works.

The work is due to be completed by 5pm on November 18.

