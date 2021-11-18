Ballyclare road closed for BT Openreach works
Motorists are advised that a section of the Sawmill Road in Ballyclare is closed to facilitate BT Openreach works.
The road closure, which commenced this morning (Thursday), is operating from the Ballynashee Road to 51 Sawmill Road.
A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “An alternative route is via: Sawmill Road - Trenchhill Road - Lower Ballyboley Road - Braepark Road.”
Road users are advised to expect an estimated delay of over 15 minutes.
The work is due to be completed by 5pm on November 18.
----
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.