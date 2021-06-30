Ballyclare road to be closed for sewer works

The road closure, which will commence at 8am on Thursday, July 1, will operate from the Victoria Road to the roundabout at the foot of the Rashee Road.

The closure is to allow for works to the foul and storm sewer connections.

Traffic will be diverted along Ballyeaston Road, Victoria Road and vice versa.

Rashee Road. Pic by Google.

Road users are advised to expect estimated delays of less than five minutes.

The work is set to be completed by 4pm on Saturday, July 10.

