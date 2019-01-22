Ballyclare to Belfast route sees passenger growth

Translink’s new Urby service is attracting record passenger numbers since its introduction last September.

The high spec double deck buses were first introduced to Ballyclare and Newtownards and have also been rolled out across park and ride services in the greater Belfast area – Blacks Road, Cairnshill and Sprucefield.

The Urby vehicles, manufactured by Wrightbus, have a modern and striking livery and come with a range of enhanced on board customer features for an even better journey experience.

Translink’s Bus Services Manager David Curry said: “We are very pleased at the initial response to Urby with strong 37 per cent passenger growth on the Ballyclare to Belfast route since September.

“We have also received very positive feedback from our customers who use these services regarding the look and feel of the buses.

“These buses offer the highest levels of passenger comfort with features including a new seating layout with leather seats, offering more space; USB charging points and free WiFi.”

He added: “The buses are state of the art in terms of specification, technology, performance and environmental features.

“We look forward to welcoming more ‘smarter’ travellers on board who are looking for a better way to commute and connect with Belfast, to get more ‘me time’ and enjoy a more active and healthier travel option compared to the car.”