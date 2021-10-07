Broken-down lorry causing delays on M2
Motorists are being advised to avoid the M2 Belfast-bound due to a broken-down lorry.
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 9:18 am
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised of tailbacks on the M2 southbound. There is a broken-down lorry on lane 2 of the M2, near the Duncrue off-slip.
“Please avoid the area if at all possible.”
--
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.