Carrick man named as Shore Road collision victim
Police have released the name of the motorcyclist who passed away following a road traffic collision in the Shore Road area of Jordanstown last night (Monday).
Police confirmed that the man who died following the single-vehicle collision on the Shore Road, Newtownabbey, last night was 55-year-old Andrew Nesbitt from the Carrickfergus area.
Inspector Murphy said: “At approximately 11.10pm on July 19, it was reported to police that a black Suzuki motorbike was involved in the incident. Police attended the scene, along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, where sadly, the male rider of the motorbike was pronounced dead.
“Enquiries are currently continuing into this very tragic incident. I want to take this opportunity to appeal for witnesses to this collision and ask anyone with information or dash cam footage, that could assist our investigation to call us on 101, quoting reference number 2383 19/07/21.”
Alternatively, information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
