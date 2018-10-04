Collisions causing disruption for commuters

Motorists are advised to expect delays following two road traffic collisions in Newtownabbey.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “A collision at Sandyknowes Roundabout is affecting traffic leaving the M2 on the north bound offslip. There are long delays in the area.”

Meanwhile, traffic is reduced to one lane after a collision in the Shore Road area of Whiteabbey.

The Department for Infrastructure spokesperson added: “A2 Shore Road Whiteabbey is down to one lane heading to Carrickfergus following road traffic collision near the British Legion at Abbeyville Street - indications incident going to take time to clear.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The Shore Road at Whiteabbey has one lane closed in the Carrickfergus direction following a road traffic collision. Delays are expected.”