Cyclist hospitalised after collision

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision on the Doagh Road in Newtownabbey earlier today (Thursday, January 4).

Detailing the incident, Constable McArdle said: “Shortly before 7:50am a collision was reported to have occurred in the vicinity of Abbots Cross involving a car and bicycle. The cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries sustained as a result of the incident.

“Police are appealing to anybody who was travelling in this area and witnessed the collision to contact officers at Newtownabbey on 101, quoting reference 179 4/1/18.”