Date set for Rashee Road resurfacing

A £200,000 resurfacing scheme on Rashee Road in Ballyclare, between Cogry Road and Readers Park, will start on Monday, February 26.

Detailing the scheme, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “The work will resurface approximately 500 metres of carriageway and associated footways and is expected to be completed by Monday, April 23.

“Most of the work will be carried out using a one way closure, with Ballyclare bound traffic diverted along the Trenchill Road and Ballyeaston Road.

“Doagh bound traffic will use the Cogry Road, Bridge Road, Mill Road and Station Road. All diversions will be clearly signposted and to help minimise inconvenience to the travelling public and local businesses, the majority of the work will be completed off-peak.”

The spokesperson added: “A full road closure is however necessary to lay the final road surface and this work will be carried out during weekends to reduce the impact.

“At this stage this is planned to take place from 6am on Saturday, March 24 until 6am Monday, March 26, and from 6am on Saturday, April 14 until 6am on Monday, April 16. Advance notification and diversion routes will be signposted.

“Those travelling through Ballyclare to other locations such as Ballymena or Belfast may want to take alternative routes during the period of these works. Pedestrian access along Rashee Road will be maintained at all times.

“The dates are dependent on favourable weather conditions and the Department will keep the public informed of any change. For more information about this and other improvement schemes visit www.trafficwatchni.com”