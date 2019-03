Police are urging motorists to avoid the Belfast Road following a road traffic collision.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We’re dealing with a collision on Belfast Road, Carrickfergus.

“Please avoid the area if driving, there will be delays.”

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson added: “PSNI advise road traffic collision on the Belfast Road close to the junction of Rhanbuoy Close affecting traffic in both directions.”

There are no further details at this time.