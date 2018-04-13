Delays expected due to rugby tournament

Police are advising motorists to expect delays in the Ballyclare area tomorrow due to a rugby festival in the town.

Commenting on social media, PSNI spokesperson said: “Tomorrow (April 14) approximately 1,400 young rugby players will attend Ballyclare RFC’s Mini Rugby festival at Cloughan ground in Ballyclare.

“The youngest players will start off the play in the morning at 9.30am with the older players taking to the pitches for two additional sessions throughout the afternoon.

“Please expect traffic delays around Ballyclare and Doagh village and if possible, avoid the area by taking an alternative route.”