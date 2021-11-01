Delays expected during Ballyclare works

A lane closure, which commenced at 9.30am today (Monday), is operating on The Longshot from the A57 Templepatrick Road to the B56 Ballyrobert Road.

A lane closure is also in operation on the Ballyrobert Road between the A57 Templepatrick Road and The Longshot.

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said the lane closures were to facilitate “roadside edging” and that they would operate “off-peak only.”

Sections of the roads are closed for works.

The work is being carried out by DfI Roads contractors.

Road users are advised to expect estimated delays of over 15 minutes.

The works are due to be completed by 4.30pm on Friday, November 5.

