Delays expected following collisions

Motorists are advised to expect delays following road traffic collisions in the region.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “A road traffic collision between a bus and a car on Fortwilliam Roundabout on the Shore Road side close to the Northbound on-slip is passable with care.”

Traffic

Meanwhile, an earlier collision on the M2 has been cleared to the hard shoulder.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The road traffic collision on the M2 Southbound, opposite Applegreen services, has now been moved to the hard shoulder.

“The carriageway is now clear, but expect delays due to traffic build up.”