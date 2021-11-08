Delays on Larne line after ‘passenger takes ill’

Commenting on social media, a Translink spokesperson said: “There are possible delays to services on the Larne line due to a passenger being taken ill earlier.

“The 11.55am Larne Harbour to Great Victoria Street due 1pm has been delayed at Larne Harbour and is now 14 minutes late.

“The 12.15pm Great Victoria Street to Whitehead due 13:00 has been delayed at Great Victoria Street and is now 15 minutes late.

Commuters are advised of delays to some services in east Antrim.

“For real time updates and further information on disruption to services, please visit the Transklink Journey Check site.”

Meanwhile, the spokesperson added: “rooperslane Station will be closed from now until further notice due to operational reasons.”

