Department announces updated closure times for Bellevue Bridge works

The £0.5m maintenance scheme on the M2 Bellevue Bridge commenced on April 12. For more on the programme, click here

To facilitate the works it will be necessary to have a number of overnight road and lane closures with all lanes open to traffic from 6am to 11pm Monday to Friday.

There will be full closures in both directions between 11pm and 6am on June 28 until July 3, July 5 until July 10, July 14 until July 17, July 19 until July 24 and July 26 until July 31.

Bellevue Bridge. Pic by Google.

A Departmental spokesperson said: “The northbound diversion route from M2 J2 – M2 J4 will include M5 northbound, A2 Shore Road, Station Road, O’Neill Road, Prince Charles Way, B90 Ballyhenry Road, M2 junction 4, Sandyknowes.

“The southbound diversion route from M2 J4 – M2 J2 will include M2 southbound junction 4 off-slip, Sandyknowes Roundabout, B90 Ballyhenry Road, Princes Charles Way, O’Neill Road, Station Road, A2 Shore Road, M5 southbound, M2 southbound.

“Completion of the work by August 27 is subject to favourable weather conditions. All work will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.

“The Department will keep the public informed of any further changes.”

