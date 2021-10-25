Diversion in place during Straid resurfacing works
Motorists are advised to expect delays of over 15 minutes during carriageway resurfacing works in Straid.
The road closure, which commenced on Friday, October 22, is operating on a stretch of the Calhame Road and Seskin Road between the Straid Road and the Lisglass Road.
A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “An alternative route is via Calhame Road, Green Road, Belfast Road-A8, A57, B58 Carrickfergus Road, New Line Road, Councillors Road and Seskin Road (vise versa).
“There is an estimated delay of over 15 minutes.”
The works are due to be completed by 6.30pm on Saturday, October 30.
----
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.