Diversion in place during Straid resurfacing works

The road closure, which commenced on Friday, October 22, is operating on a stretch of the Calhame Road and Seskin Road between the Straid Road and the Lisglass Road.

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “An alternative route is via Calhame Road, Green Road, Belfast Road-A8, A57, B58 Carrickfergus Road, New Line Road, Councillors Road and Seskin Road (vise versa).

“There is an estimated delay of over 15 minutes.”

Calhame Road. (Pic Google).

The works are due to be completed by 6.30pm on Saturday, October 30.

