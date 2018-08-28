Diversions to be in place in Glengormley

Police have issued advice to motorists ahead of a road closure in Glengormley tonight.

Detailing the traffic arrangements, a PSNI spokesperson said: “We will be diverting traffic around the centre of Glengormley form 7pm to approximately 9.30pm.

“The Antrim Road junction with the Hightown Road will be closed for a short period resulting in a few diversions up the Carnmoney Road if driving towards Sandyknowes Roundabout. “Traffic from the Ballyclare Road will be diverted via Portland Avenue to the Carnmoney Road and back onto the Antrim Road.

“Thanks in advance for your assistance and patience.

“The area closed for the 90 minutes is the section of the village from the Glen Inn to the bottom of the Hightown Road.

“We will endeavour to assist local and emergency access when required.”