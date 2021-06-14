Doagh road closed for BT Openreach works

The road closure, which commenced today (Monday), is operating from the junction of Breckenhill Road to the junction of Sprinvale Road.

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “The closure is required for BT Openreach pole works.﻿

“An alternative route is Breckenhill Road - Tildarg Road South - Collin Road.”

Orpins Mill Road. Pic by Google.

Road users are advised to expect estimated delays of over 15 minutes.

The work is set to be completed by 4pm on June 14.

