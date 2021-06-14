Doagh road closed for BT Openreach works
Motorists are advised that the Orpins Mill Road in Doagh is closed to facilitate BT Openreach works.
The road closure, which commenced today (Monday), is operating from the junction of Breckenhill Road to the junction of Sprinvale Road.
A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “The closure is required for BT Openreach pole works.
“An alternative route is Breckenhill Road - Tildarg Road South - Collin Road.”
Road users are advised to expect estimated delays of over 15 minutes.
The work is set to be completed by 4pm on June 14.
----
Click here to read Witnesses sought after driver attacked by male on M2
--
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.