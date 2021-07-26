Emergency services at scene of Newtownabbey collision

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “Mallusk Road is closed following a road traffic collision past Wilsons Auctions towards the Hydepark Road.

“Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Police Service of Northern Ireland are attending.

“The road has been partially reopened for traffic from the Hydepark Road towards the Scullions Road direction. PSNI Road Policing officers are directing traffic from Scullions to Hydepark through retail parking area to get around the vehicle in the collision on the main road.”

Police accident.

There are no further details at this time.

