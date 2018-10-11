Emergency services tasked to collision

Police and firefighters are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on the Old Carrick Road.

Detailing the incident, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “There has been a collision on Old Carrick Road at the junction with Farm Lodge Road.

“The road is partially blocked. There are delays in both directions. Motorists may wish to consider using an alternative route.”

A PSNI spokesperson added: “Please avoid the area if possible. A number of diversions are in place.”

There are no further details at this stage.