Fog warning issued for M2 users
Motorists are being advised to drive with care due to poor visibility caused by fog on a section of the M2 motorway this morning (Tuesday).
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 9:27 am
A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “Traffic cameras are showing fog on the M2 from Junction 6 Templepatrick through to Junction 4 Sandyknowes.”
----
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.