Greenisland road works causing ‘long delays’

Motorists are advised to expect “long delays” between Jordanstown and Greenisland due to road works in the region.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 1:11 pm

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “There are long delays in both directions between Jordanstown Road and Station Road, Greenisland, due to ongoing road works at Shorelands.”

