Greenisland road works causing ‘long delays’
Motorists are advised to expect “long delays” between Jordanstown and Greenisland due to road works in the region.
A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “There are long delays in both directions between Jordanstown Road and Station Road, Greenisland, due to ongoing road works at Shorelands.”
----
Click here to read Carrick residents to use Larne South when Sullatober site shuts for £1m project
--
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.