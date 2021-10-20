Greenisland traffic signals ‘back on’

Motorists are advised that an earlier fault with traffic lights in the Shore Road area of Greenisland has been fixed.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 12:31 pm

Road users had earlier been advised to approach the Shorelands area with care.

Providing an update, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “Road users are advised that the traffic signals are back on at Shorelands. Our engineers have repaired the signals.”

--

Traffic and travel.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.

MotoristsDepartment for InfrastructureCoronavirus