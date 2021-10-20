Greenisland traffic signals ‘back on’
Motorists are advised that an earlier fault with traffic lights in the Shore Road area of Greenisland has been fixed.
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 12:31 pm
Road users had earlier been advised to approach the Shorelands area with care.
Providing an update, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “Road users are advised that the traffic signals are back on at Shorelands. Our engineers have repaired the signals.”
