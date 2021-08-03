Lanes reopen after M2 collision

Motorists are advised that an earlier road traffic collision on the M2 hill section Belfast-bound has been cleared.

Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 11:41 am

Road users had been advised to expect “long delays” following the incident.

Providing an update, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “An earlier road traffic collision on the M2 between Hightown Road Bridge and Bellevue Bridge has now been cleared and all lanes have been re-opened.”

