Lanes reopen after M2 collision

Providing an update, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “An earlier road traffic collision on the M2 between Hightown Road Bridge and Bellevue Bridge has now been cleared and all lanes have been re-opened.”

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.