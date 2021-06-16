Lanes reopened following M2 collision

The incident occurred on the M2 northbound hill section before Arthur Bridge. The outer lane 3 was obstructed for a time and road users had been advised to expect delays.

Providing an update, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “The vehicles have been moved to the hard shoulder. All live traffic lanes are open again.”

