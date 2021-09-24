Lanes reopened following Newtownabbey collision
Motorists are advised that an earlier collision at a retail park in the Longwood Road area of Newtownabbey has been cleared and all lanes have been reopened to traffic.
Earlier, police had advised road users to expect long delays in the area following the incident.
Providing an update, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “PSNI advise an earlier road traffic collision on Longwood Road within the retail park has now been cleared and all lanes have been reopened.”
----
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.