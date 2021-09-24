Lanes reopened following Newtownabbey collision

Motorists are advised that an earlier collision at a retail park in the Longwood Road area of Newtownabbey has been cleared and all lanes have been reopened to traffic.

By Russell Keers
Friday, 24th September 2021, 3:46 pm
Updated Friday, 24th September 2021, 3:52 pm

Earlier, police had advised road users to expect long delays in the area following the incident.

Providing an update, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “PSNI advise an earlier road traffic collision on Longwood Road within the retail park has now been cleared and all lanes have been reopened.”

----

Traffic and travel.

Read More

Read More
Witnesses sought after Newtownabbey arson attack

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.