Larne and Londonderry line closures announced for weekend works

There will be some alteration to services with bus substitutions in operation on these lines.

Translink’s Director of Service Operations, Ian Campbell, said: “The Dark Arches to Whiteabbey Track Renewal project represents a major capital investment and is essential to maintain high safety standards and operational performance as we invest and build back better to deliver fit for purpose infrastructure for the future.

“On October 2 and October 3, bus substitution will be in operation between Antrim and Lanyon Place Station in Belfast for services on the Londonderry line.

There will be some alteration to services with bus substitutions in operation on these lines.

“Passengers with valid rail tickets will also be able to travel on scheduled Ulsterbus services 218 operating between Ballymena/Antrim and Belfast, in addition to the 212 service between Londonderry and Belfast during the closure period.

“A dedicated bus substitution will operate to and from Antrim for customers travelling from Mossley West. Anyone travelling from Mossley West into Belfast city centre should use the Metro 1D service.”

He added: “The Larne line will be closed with bus substitutions serving main stations. Passengers who use Clipperstown Station are advised to make their way to Carrickfergus. The bus substitution service on the Larne line will not call at halts, but customers are advised to make their way to the designated bus substitution stops on the Shore Road.

“Work during this essential weekend closure will be undertaken during both daytime and night-time hours. Every effort will be made to keep any noise and disruption to a minimum at all times.

“There will also be additional engineering works on the Larne line to minimise any future impact on passenger services and maximise the line closure period.

“We are grateful for the support and patience of the local community as we progress this essential work.”

Passengers are advised to check their journey in advance using Translink’s website www.translink.co.uk or Journey Planner, as bus substitutions will operate at different times to scheduled trains.

Further information on the DAWTR project can be found at www.translink.co.uk/darkarches

----

--

A message from the Editor: